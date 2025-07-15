Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson Emerging As Top Summer League Standout
Despite another heartbreaking three-point loss, Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson continues to shine in his Summer League role. In the 89-86 defeat to the Toronto Raptors, Richardson delivered another strong scoring performance with a team-high 19 points on 50 percent shooting and converting 8 of 9 free throws.
He helped lead the Magic back into position to reclaim the lead with several clutch plays, including a late three-point play and an acrobatic floater.
Richardson is playing with a chip on his shoulder. He is focused on proving early doubters wrong about his ability to absorb contact and maintain a physical playstyle at an undersized frame.
"Just getting downhill, driving, finishing through contact," Richardson said in the post-game interview. "I think that was one of the biggest things in the first half. I was trying to shy away from it a little bit. So just going into the second half, staying aggressive, keeping my mindset, trying to get to the basket. I think I can do a lot of things in that. I can score for myself, I can get my teammates involved, and I feel like a lot of different ways I can get a bucket for the team."
Richardson also added four assists, two rebounds, and two blocks. While still adjusting to the NBA pace, he’s shown poise by playing at his own tempo, helping him stay in control offensively and continue developing on the defensive end.
"Definitely just my pace, you know, not try to get rushed," Richardson added. "So just taking my time slowing down, and just seeing, what I'm seeing ... "I think that's one of the biggest things. I kind of do it as a smaller guard in the NBA. You got to stand out some way. Just picking up, pressuring the ball, getting up 94 feet and guarding."
