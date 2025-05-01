The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Hopes To Fix Biggest Struggle

Don Strouble

Following his inaugural season with the Orlando Magic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes he could have shot the ball better.

During exit interviews on Thursday, the 12-year vet said he had a good season while acknowledging his struggles.

"I think I finished a little solid, but shooting wise, that could be a lot better," Caldwell-Pope said. "A lot of shots I thought I should have had, but a lot of things didn't go that way."

When Caldwell-Pope signed a three-year, $66 million dollar contract with the Magic last offseason, he was shooting over 40 percent from the arc. However, his first season in Orlando saw that percentage drop to 34.2 percent. In the playoff series against the Celtics, his 3-point percentage plummeted to 26.1 percent, the second-lowest mark of his career in the postseason.

For Caldwell-Pope, the summer ahead is about working to get his shot back.

"Get in the gym, get more shots up," Caldwell-Pope said. "Just try to continue to stay in that rhythm ...
"I felt like I was a little bit more stagnant this year as far as not moving to get open or to find the open windows."

A two-time champion, Caldwell-Pope understands what it takes to win. He believe in the Magic's talent.

"I don't think we're missing anything as far as talent," Caldwell-Pope said. "But for us, just going to see if we stay mentally strong and together. At the end of the day, my job is to come back better than I was this year."

