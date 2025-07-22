Magic's Jase Richardson Set To Make Huge Impact In Rookie Season
Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson exceeded expectations during Summer League, showcasing crafty finishing and efficient shooting from all areas of the floor. Earlier this offseason, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said he was surprised Richardson fell to No. 25 after the Magic traded the No. 16 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. With a need for offensive production, it’s possible the Magic would have selected Richardson nine spots earlier had the trade not gone through.
After averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 55.6% shooting across two appearances, Richardson looks poised to take on an early role as a second-unit scoring spark once the regular season begins.
Bleacher Report recently projected the roles of first-round picks on their new teams, listing Richardson as a consistent contributor off the bench.
"Even with Jalen Suggs healthy and Desmond Bane joining the lineup, the Orlando Magic could value Jase Richardson's shooting and efficient scoring off the bench," the article wrote. "The 19-year-old proved last year he didn't need consistent on-ball reps to find a rhythm or generate opportunities. Aside from making 45.7 percent of his spot-up threes at Michigan State, he excelled at picking the right spots to attack closeouts and he was an outstanding transition finisher."
Alongside Bane and Suggs, Richardson also joins a backcourt that recently added Tyus Jones, a guard known for perimeter shooting and playmaking. Still, Richardson has the potential to become one of the Magic’s top pure scorers thanks to his off-the-dribble shooting ability.
"The negative for Richardson is that there won't be many opportunities for him to handle the ball (particularly after the Jones signing) and build on the flashes of creation we started seeing January to March," the article added. "However, he was highly effective attacking in ball-screen situations, and Richardson should be capable of having offense run through him if any of Orlando's featured guards have to miss time."
