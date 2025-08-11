Magic’s Paolo Banchero Boldly Projected To Lead International Honor
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has been in the spotlight since being selected No. 1 in the 2022 draft. With lots of hype surrounding him after leaving Duke, he quickly delivered. He averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Since then, he’s become an All-Star, helped turn the Magic into a playoff contender and emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic scorers. Now, he’s poised to showcase his talent and leadership on the international stage.
CBS Sports insider Adam Finkelstein recently projected Banchero as the top choice for Team USA’s 2028 Olympic basketball roster. By then, Banchero will be 25 and could be cementing his case as one of the league’s top scorers.
"This one should seem obvious," Finkelstein wrote. "Banchero is still just 22 years old and he's already established himself as one of the best forwards in the league and a future face of American basketball. His blend of power, athleticism, and self-creation seems to grow with each passing year. The extension of his skill-set also makes him a good fit for FIBA style competition."
Anchoring the offense last season, Banchero averaged a career-high 25.9 points while shooting 32 percent from three-point range. Despite standing 6-foot-10, he thrives in the mid-range and doesn’t limit himself to driving to the basket. Training with the likes of Kevin Durant has helped him evolve into a complete offensive threat as the Magic’s primary option. With his game still developing, he’s firmly among the top candidates for future Olympic selection.
With Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry unlikely to compete in the next Olympic Games for Team USA, the next generation is ready to take over. Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are poised to lead, resulting in Banchero potentially carving out a unique role on a stacked roster.
"He can operate as the mismatch," Finkelstein added. "Playmaking forward we see in the NBA, but you can also put him at the five and play offensively dynamic smallball line-ups that would allow him to punish opposing centers and create maximum spacing. The fact that he's been in the USA Basketball system since 2018 when he was just 15 years old should only help."
