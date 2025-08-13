Magic Crowned Major Offseason Winners For One Key Reason
Despite signing Paolo Banchero to a max extension and having a strong draft, the Orlando Magic emerged as one of the offseason’s biggest winners thanks to a blockbuster veteran acquisition putting them in clear position to compete for a championship in the foreseeable future. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman went all in. He pulled off a franchise-changing deal to land Desmond Bane, a move that felt necessary after Banchero made his offseason requests known before signing his extension. It's no mystery the Magic have ranked among the league’s worst three-point shooting teams for the past decade, and now the expectation is that Bane will help end that slump.
Along with acquiring Bane, the Magic added veteran guard Tyus Jones to boost offensive production. Orlando hasn’t just struggled from the perimeter in recent years, its overall offense has consistently ranked below league average. They often relied on defense-first lineups to stay competitive.
Last season, the Magic ranked dead last in both three-point percentage and assists. Both stand out as two glaring weaknesses making a Finals run nearly impossible despite their elite defense. As seen in back-to-back first-round exits, defense can only take you so far. While adding two players might not seem like a massive overhaul, both can make a significant impact as they blend into a core of rising stars. With Banchero’s continued growth as a primary option, the addition of Bane won’t just boost efficiency but it will also make attacking the rim easier. Defenses can’t afford to leave him open.
CBS Sports recently named the Magic one of the NBA’s offseason winners, citing Bane’s seamless fit with the roster.
"Just as I like the Memphis side of the Desmond Bane deal," the article wrote. "I also think the Magic were justified in paying such a steep price for a non-All-Star player. Bane is exactly what the Magic need offensively. He can shoot the lights out and create in a bunch of different ways. He's just a tough guy to deal with. Orlando has an elite defense and needed to add some legitimate scoring punch to have a chance in a wide-open Eastern Conference."
As part of the deal for Bane, the Magic sent four first-round picks and veterans Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope, on an expensive contract and coming off a down year, likely required additional draft compensation for Memphis to take on his deal. Both departing veterans saw declines in production, while Bane and Jones are viewed as upgrades who better fit Orlando’s long-term vision.
"Bane isn't a point guard," the article added. "He can do point guard things, but for the Magic, getting Jones, who started for Phoenix but will likely come off the bench in Orlando, solidifies a lot of those minutes with a standardized point guard presence. Jalen Suggs will be back in the starting lineup and Orlando's defense figures to be nasty again, only this time with an appreciably upgraded offense to go with it."
