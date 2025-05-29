Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant On Prestigious Lists
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is solidifying himself as one of the best young players in the NBA. Banchero, 22, averaged career-highs in points and rebounds last season despite missing 34 games due to a right oblique tear. Had it not been for the unfortunate injury, he likely would have received a second All-Star nod and other league accolades.
Nevertheless, he is now among elite company.
Banchero is just one of three players with the most consecutive playoff games with 25-plus points in NBA history before age 23. With seven such performances, Banchero joins former Los Angeles Lakers greats Kobe Bryant (7) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7) as the only players to achieve the feat.
Banchero also joins LeBron James and Luka Dončić as the only players in NBA history under 22 to compile 4,000-plus points, 1,300-plus rebounds and 900-plus assists in their first three seasons. Banchero has 4,432 points, 1,396 rebounds and 919 assists heading into year four.
Banchero's rapid ascension has catapulted the Magic from a lottery team into a circle of contenders. Despite back-to-back first-round exits, Banchero has risen to the occasion in the playoffs. In both appearances, he averaged 27 points and 29.4 points.
With Banchero in place as its franchise cornerstone, Orlando has a chance to take hold of the Eastern Conference. Perhaps the Seattle native will add NBA champion to his resume sooner rather than later.
