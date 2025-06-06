Orlando Magic Should Sign Detroit Pistons Guard in Free Agency
The Orlando Magic are the worst 3-point shooting team in the league, so they should be targeting distance shooters in free agency this summer.
One player that could be on Orlando's radar is Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, who was named a top 10 free agent by CBS Sports.
"After a breakout season in which he finished second in the NBA in total 3-pointers, Beasley and the Pistons would love nothing more than to run it back," CBS Sports wrote.
"The problem is, Beasley might have played himself out of Detroit's price range, especially with Cade Cunningham's max contract set to kick in. The Pistons would likely have to use the mid-level exception of $14 million to sign Beasley, but that would handcuff them for any additional moves. There's also a chance that a team desperately in need of shooting throws a huge contract Beasley's way that Detroit simply can't match."
Beasley averaged 16.3 points off the bench this season for the Pistons, and he could come to Orlando in a sixth man role. He would give the Magic the offensive boost they need in order to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando's goal this season should be to win at least one playoff series, and adding Beasley helps them get closer to that mark.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers Linked as Trade Partners by Insider
Orlando Magic's New Jerseys Should Trigger Change On Court
Ex-Orlando Magic Playoff Hero Joins Front Office Of West Contender