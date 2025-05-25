Orlando Magic Should Target 12-Year Veteran in Free Agency
The Orlando Magic need to add a point guard or two this offseason to provide a creator alongside Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
Banchero and Wagner are the primary core, but a point guard could do wonders in helping organize the offense, which was one of the NBA's worst this past season.
A player who fits the bill is veteran journeyman Dennis Schroder, who played for the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons this season. Schroder's best years were with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-18. He helped them earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2015.
Schroder, 31, averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 assists this season while starting in 49 of 75 games. This means the Magic could use him as a sixth man off or starter.
If Jalen Suggs returns from injury and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes back for a second season, Schroder would likely come off the bench.
Another reason to bring Schroder into the fold is experience with Franz and Moe Wagner. Schroder played with the Wagner brothers on last year's Olympic team that finished fourth in Paris. Their relationship also goes beyond the basketball court.
The veteran leadership, coupled with the built-in chemistry and offensive prowess is exactly what the Magic need to get better this offseason. Schroder checks off all those boxes.
