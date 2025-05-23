Jalen Suggs All Aboard On Orlando Magic's Title Train Hopes
Despite a season marred by injuries culminating in a first-round exit, the Orlando Magic have a bright future. Franchise star Paolo Banchero is excited about the league's changing landscape, and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expressed his eagerness to bring a championship to the city on Dwight Howard's podcast.
Jalen Suggs took to social media in support of KCP's message.
"Big bro one of the realest I've been around, ts ain't no distant dream. It's a reality we're creating fr," Suggs wrote.
Since entering the league in 2021, Suggs has cemented himself as a key piece of the core core. The 6-foot-5 Gonzaga product is a defensive force with an improving offensive game.
Previously on the All-Defensive Second Team, Suggs was cruising to more honors before a knee injury derailed his season. He was limited to 35 games, well short of the 65-game threshold required to be eligible for league accolades.
Suggs averaged career-highs in points, assists and rebounds before the injury. He also averaged a career-high 1.5 steals.
The Magic signed Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million contract last offseason. As a three-and-D guard with a championship pedigree, Magic fans hoped Caldwell-Pope could elevate the young roster. Instead, he experienced a down year.
A lackluster first year may indicate Caldwell-Pope's time in Orlando is over. Regardless, the 12-year veteran positively impacted Suggs and the organization.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect
Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic