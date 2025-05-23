Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Emphatically States Main Goal For Next Season
Paolo Banchero has lived up to expectations as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, being recognized as an All-Star. While he's had individual success, the Orlando Magic have failed to pass the first round in consecutive seasons. Knowing what it feels like to lose, he wants to combine his experiences to make a deep run next season.
During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he stated advancing beyond the first round is a major goal.
"Now we've been in the first round these two years," Banchero said. "We felt like what it's like to go to a game 7. Felt what it's like to lose 4-to-1. Now let's build on both of those experiences and make a run next year. Get past the first round ... I'm trying to get to the second round, I'm trying to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, so sitting back watching and learning. Well, these guys were dominating during this time, the playoffs is a different game."
In the five-game series against the Boston Celtics, Banchero averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists but it wasn't enough. He mentioned learning to have a short-term memory is valuable in clutch situations.
"You got to have the shortest memory ever," Banchero explained. "Whether you have a great game or a bad game. Especially in the playoffs, if the game's tied with two minutes to go, then nothing else that just happened in the 46 minutes before that matters."
He showcased it last year’s playoffs, scoring 39 points in Game 5 against the Cavaliers after finishing with just nine the game before.
With a possible contract extension looming, growing as a leader is next on his list.
"Definitely taking the next step as a leader vocally," Banchero commented. "Just through my actions and what I do on the court. I think I've done a good job of it, but I think I can still take another step in terms of just trying to elevate those around me, teammates, coaches, everyone, just elevating the whole environment. I think in order to be winning in the biggest stage and in the playoffs, you have to create that environment."