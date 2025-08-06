Orlando Magic Viewed As Threat In Eastern Conference By Former All-Star
The Orlando Magic have high hopes for next season, not just to win the Eastern Conference, but to bring home the franchise its first-ever championship. After making the playoffs the last couple of years, but failing to make it past the first round, the front office understood that upgrades were needed. The new acquisitions of Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, and Noah Penda were significant upgrades without having to tear apart their core. The East is viewed as "wide open," but the Magic still have tough competition to get through first.
On a recent episode of Club 520, former All-Star Jeff Teague and his co-hosts discussed the New York Knicks' championship aspirations. Afterwards, mentioned teams in the East that could beat them and the Magic were mentioned.
"I think the Magic can beat the Knicks," Teague said. "They got super-big wings."
The former championship guard highlighted the Magic's height from top to bottom of the roster. Most of their guards are 6-5 or taller, also Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are 6-10. The length and versatility of the team are some of the reasons why they had a great defense last season.
The Magic and Knicks have a case to be named early favorites in the Eastern Conference, given all the talent on each roster. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, both are in the top three in best odds to win the East. The Magic still holds an advantage from a defensive standpoint, but the Knicks have more successful playoff experience.
Bishop Henn, co-host of the podcast, mentioned Banchero as an MVP candidate.
"Paolo is going to be top three in MVP this year," he said.
The Magic have high expectations for themselves, but it all begins with Banchero as their best player, leader, and face of the franchise. The All-Star forward has averaged over 20 points per game since entering the league in 2022. Also, his playoff stats improve significantly compared to the regular season. As Banchero continues to prove he can perform on the biggest stages of basketball.
Wanger had a career year last season, averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. However, his struggles from three-point range are too clear to ignore. The last couple of seasons, he shot below 30 percent. The German star will participate in EuroBasket this summer, with Magic fans hoping he'll improve his long-range shot.
The acquisition of Bane is a direct solution to the team's three-point shooting. They were among the worst in the league last season. Also, Jones' ability to facilitate off the bench provides stability offensively.
The Magic are expected to make a massive leap next season and have the best opportunity to take the league by storm.
