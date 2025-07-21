Paolo Banchero is a "Sleeper" Candidate for MVP Next Season
The Orlando Magic have built a championship-caliber roster around All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. The additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones are strong upgrades, but the team will go as far as he takes them. The former first overall pick may look to take a bigger leap next season.
Banchero was on a stellar trajectory to begin last season. After the first five games, he averaged 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and shot 49.5 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from three-point range. The former Duke prospect put up MVP-caliber numbers until a torn right oblique muscle kept him sidelined for months. It was Banchero's first major injury in his young career.
The Magic kept their heads above water in the absence of their leader. They went 19-15 in the span, but could've been in a stronger position, standing-wise, had he been healthy.
The team still managed to make the playoffs, finishing as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, where Banchero proved that no stage is too bright. He averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and shot 43.5 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three-point range in five games of the first round against the Boston Celtics. Those numbers are significant compared to his regular-season stats.
Banchero is talented, also has a high motor, and gives great effort on a nightly basis. Not often in today's league do young stars look to be effective on both sides of the court, but he certainly does.
Given his recent production and development, Banchero has a shot to include himself in the MVP race for next season. Automatically, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the recent recipient, and Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic, who's won it three times, will be the heavier favorites. However, the young Magic All-Star possesses the talent and ability to close the gap.
Banchero is destined for greatness and given the franchise's desire to win a championship, team success will play a major role in his case. The Magic are already one of the early favorites to win the Eastern Conference.
The last time the league saw a legitimate MVP candidate in Orlando was Howard, but another one is on the verge.
