Proposed Trade Has Orlando Magic Acquiring Veteran Big Man
The Orlando Magic appear to be one of the most complete teams in the league, on paper. The defense is likely to stay strong from last season, but an offensive leap can get the team over the hump. However, every championship-contending team seeks any advantage possible, especially in trade conversations. The Magic have multiple hypothetical paths that could boost their chances of winning a championship, at every position, including center.
Jakob Poeltl is a nine-year veteran big man who's likely to be available by the trade deadline. He's not flashy, but servicable with his paint presence, rim protection, and rebounding. Last season, the Austrian native averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 57 games played with the Toronto Raptors.
Poeltl averaged new career highs across the board, but the main issue is the lack of availability. He's appeared in fewer than 60 over the last couple of seasons. However, an internet post suggested that the former lottery pick would be an "ideal" trade deadline candidate for the Magic. Poeltl opted into his $19.5 million player option for the upcoming season, but also signed a three-year, $84 million extension. Given the new contract, he won't be trade-eligible until Jan 7th, 2026.
Here is what a Poeltl-Magic trade could potentially look like:
Magic receive: Jakob Poeltl
Raptors receive: Jonathan Isaac, Tristan Da Silva, and a 2026 second-round pick (Orlando's own)
The Raptors are a first-apron team, which means they cannot take in more salary than what's being sent out. That is why Da Silva is involved instead of Jett Howard.
The Magic could look to improve their center depth, but Poeltl is a heavy candidate. After the upcoming season, he'll have an average salary of $28 million over three years, which is too much for a non-All-Star player. A better and cheaper trade target would be Nick Richards from the Phoenix Suns.
Also, the organization has great centers, such as Wendell Carter Jr., who is only 26 years old. He still has plenty of untapped potential, especially as a stretch big. Just like the rest of the Magic last season, Carter Jr. struggled from three, 23.4 percent. However, he shot well over 30 percent the three years prior. The seven-year veteran is a physical big man who can rebound, score in the paint, and block shots.
Moritz Wagner was emerging into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate until suffering a season-ending ACL injury in mid-Dec. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot 56.2 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range. The Magic re-signed him to a one-year, $5 million contract this summer. Also, Goga Bitadze has grown into a more serviceable center. As Wagner went down, he took on the opportunity as the Magic's primary bench piece.
Poeltl is a great center, but the Magic might not be the best destination. The organization is preparing for a run at a championship next season and can't afford to make the wrong move.
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic Center Goga Bitadze Has Big Summer Plans
Jonathan Isaac Claims This Is 'The Year' For Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Could Add Toughness, Leadership By Signing Free Agent Forward
Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero Draws Comparison To 2025 Hall Of Famer