Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando Magic Dominance Still Sparks Championship Question
Drafted No. 1 in 1992, Shaquille O’Neal changed the trajectory of the Orlando Magic. He brought instant success, helping the team finish 41-41 in his rookie season after a 21-win campaign the year before. O’Neal led Orlando to its first NBA Finals appearance, but fell short of winning a title. His legacy will always be remembered for putting the Magic on the map, but could it have been even greater?
In 1993, the Magic made one of the most shocking draft jumps in history, landing the No. 1 pick for the second straight year. Shaquille O’Neal strongly advocated for the selection of Penny Hardaway, but Orlando initially drafted Chris Webber before trading for Hardaway and additional draft capital.
Just two seasons later, they cruised to the Finals, defeating Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller along the way. Although they were swept by the Houston Rockets, O’Neal took away a crucial lesson that shaped the rest of his career, especially leaving for a bigger market.
O’Neal won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, earning the No. 2 spot on Bleacher Report’s ranking of Finals résumés since 2000.
"Shaq was big, loud and flattened cities in his path to greatness," the article wrote. "From 2000 to 2002, Shaq went three-for-three in the Finals, winning MVP each time and averaging 35.9 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks across that stretch. Those numbers are cartoonish. Peak Shaq was the cheat code that broke basketball."
"His résumé includes four championships," the article added. "Six Finals appearances (though his 1995 Magic run wasn't up for consideration here) and a reputation for ending series before they ever started because of his ability to draw fouls and force opposing coaches to adjust to him."
This showcase of dominance naturally raises the question: could the Magic have won those championships had he stayed? It’s hard not to think so, especially knowing Orlando was just four wins away in his third season.
