Orlando Magic Star References Christmas About Pinstripe Jerseys
The Orlando Magic made headlines with a major rebrand, unveiling a new logo and updated uniforms. The jerseys, a fan favorite, capture the nostalgic feel of their 1995 NBA Finals run. Current players and legends got an early look, their reactions were priceless.
Paolo Banchero: "That's hard, I like that. That’s Tough. Okay! This is different."
Jalen Suggs: "This is like an extra Christmas. Back to the sharp pinstripe whites. Nah, I like this, this is dope. I really like the Magic with the star a lot. That’s a clean look. I see myself getting buckets in these."
Franz Wagner: "Yes! These are awesome. These are just like Penny [Hardaway] and Shaq [O'Neal]. These are dope. This is what I was hoping for. A special jersey."
Jonathan Isaac: "Back to the pinstripes!"
Magic icons, Penny Hardaway and Dwight Howard gave their thoughts.
Dwight Howard: "Oh, Ok! This reminds me of Nick Anderson and Dennis Scott. Check them out y’all, the new Orlando Magic jerseys, they're hot baby."
Penny Hardaway: "Oh wow, these are dope, I love it. Definitely brings back some Magic. That’s what I’m talking about, great job."
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva commented on the history behind the jerseys after the reveal.
"This is number one for me because of the history behind it," Caldwell-Pope said. "I've always loved the pinstripes since Shaq and Penny. design and just adding a new little touch to it. As far as new school, I'm excited."
"Just iconic, da Silva stated. "Everybody knows those jerseys. Everybody knows that team, and the potential of that team, and the great things that they've done for this organization. So it's really just honoring that legacy that they left behind. Kind of reconnecting with the initial setup of the team. Just like the roots of the Orlando Magic."
More Magic Coverage