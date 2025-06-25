Stephen A. Smith Urges Top Assistant Coach To Join Orlando Magic
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has a clear message to Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod: Go to the Orlando Magic.
Smith made his plea to Shammgod during Wednesday episode of First Take. Smith also criticized the Mavericks front office because he thinks they low-balled Kyrie Irving on his latest contract.
"I'm advising him on national television, leave," Smith said of Shammgod. "Get the hell up out of Dallas. With new ownership and some of the decisions that they are making, to curb cost, they seem to be more about numbers rather than taking care of people that they need to take care of."
There are a few reports of the Magic having interest in Shammgod, who is one of the NBA's top assistants. He played two NBA seasons with the Washington Wizards after being a second-round pick in 1997. He has been in charge of the Mavericks' player development since 2019.
Smith even gave more reason for Shammgod to join the Magic, who are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next season. .
"God Shammgod get the hell up out of there," Smith said. "Go to Orlando with Mosley. You know who that brother is. Get the hell up out there and start anew. By the way, there's no state income taxes in Florida. You go."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Draw Indiana Pacers Comparison To Become Next Title Contenders
Way-Too-Early Power Rankings Show Orlando Magic Making Significant Jump
Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Trade Package Ranks Among Largest In NBA History