Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Trade Package Ranks Among Largest In NBA History
The Orlando Magic made a franchise-altering trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane to position themselves as title contenders. Despite landing one of the league’s best three-point shooters in just his fifth season, the cost was steep.
Could a trade package of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap land a higher-tier star, or was Bane the perfect fit they were pursuing all along?
When a trade includes more than three first-round picks, it screams blockbuster. Four takes it to another level. Bleacher Report recently ranked the deal as the eighth-largest trade haul of the past decade.
“Orlando's core is young enough that its draft-pick obligations don't get dicey until that 2029 swap," the article said. "The cost paid here is also more modest when you consider Anthony (two years, $26.2 million; team option on final season) and, more notably, Caldwell-Pope (two years, $43.2 million) aren't on what you'd consider net-positive deals. Most important of all: Bane isn't Bridges. He's closer to All-Stardom thanks to his offensive output. Over the past four years, he's clearing 20 points and four assists per game while knocking down 40-plus percent of his 7.0 three-point attempts. Stephen Curry is the only other player to hit all of those benchmarks during that span.”
The picks involved could be seen as low-risk, with the Magic expected to stay in title contention until Bane’s deal expires. This provides time to reload or continue building around a prime Paolo Banchero.
"This isn't to pooh-pooh what the Grizzlies accepted," the article added." It's still quite a lot. Getting this many draft picks puts them in play for pretty much any other move they want to make, and at least two of those selections have real "They could land anywhere!" upside. There is also a chance, however slight, that the balance on Bane's contract (four years, $163.2 million) doesn't age too well as the league continues trekking through its Era of Aprons."
