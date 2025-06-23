The Magic Insider

Way-Too-Early Power Rankings Show Orlando Magic Making Significant Jump

Where do the Orlando Magic find themselves ranked after the conclusion of the NBA Finals?

Andrew Cherico

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and head coach Jamahl Mosley react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and head coach Jamahl Mosley react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA season concludes, the offseason madness is already underway. Two blockbuster trades, Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic and Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, are signaling some teams are making early moves toward title contention next season.

The Magic made it clear their goal was adding proven scoring and shifting into a win-now mindset, starting their summer with a blockbuster trade. With Paolo Banchero entering his fourth year and improving each season, they saw the perfect opportunity to invest, aiming to maximize their championship window before he inevitably signs a supermax extension.

With Bane addressing the Magic’s desperate need for shooting without sacrificing defense, many believe the roster is strong enough to compete for an Eastern Conference title. This comes with the unfortunate reality of several contenders dealing with key injuries to star players.

Bleacher Report’s latest power rankings place the Magic at No. 10, a five-spot jump from where they finished the season.

"The Orlando Magic were likely going to be a trendy subject for trade rumors all summer," the article wrote. "Particularly when point guards came up. But they beat the rumormongers to the punch earlier this month, unloading a huge haul for Bane."

"It's a steep price," the article added. "Bane to one of the most exciting young forward combos in the league with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero makes sense. Orlando's offense was dreadful in 2024-25, and Bane can help as both a shooter and distributor. And he shouldn't compromise their stout defense much, either. Suddenly, the Magic might be a stealth Eastern Conference contender."

The Magic have a chance to further build their roster when the NBA Draft begins June 25.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Trade Package Ranks Among Largest In NBA History

Magic Get Favorable Odds To Win 2026 NBA Finals

Desmond Bane Compares Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero To NBA Greats

Published
Andrew Cherico
ANDREW CHERICO

Andrew Cherico is an avid NBA and Orlando Magic fan who has covered the University of Central Florida football, basketball and baseball for the past few years as a student.