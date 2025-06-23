Way-Too-Early Power Rankings Show Orlando Magic Making Significant Jump
As the NBA season concludes, the offseason madness is already underway. Two blockbuster trades, Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic and Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, are signaling some teams are making early moves toward title contention next season.
The Magic made it clear their goal was adding proven scoring and shifting into a win-now mindset, starting their summer with a blockbuster trade. With Paolo Banchero entering his fourth year and improving each season, they saw the perfect opportunity to invest, aiming to maximize their championship window before he inevitably signs a supermax extension.
With Bane addressing the Magic’s desperate need for shooting without sacrificing defense, many believe the roster is strong enough to compete for an Eastern Conference title. This comes with the unfortunate reality of several contenders dealing with key injuries to star players.
Bleacher Report’s latest power rankings place the Magic at No. 10, a five-spot jump from where they finished the season.
"The Orlando Magic were likely going to be a trendy subject for trade rumors all summer," the article wrote. "Particularly when point guards came up. But they beat the rumormongers to the punch earlier this month, unloading a huge haul for Bane."
"It's a steep price," the article added. "Bane to one of the most exciting young forward combos in the league with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero makes sense. Orlando's offense was dreadful in 2024-25, and Bane can help as both a shooter and distributor. And he shouldn't compromise their stout defense much, either. Suddenly, the Magic might be a stealth Eastern Conference contender."
The Magic have a chance to further build their roster when the NBA Draft begins June 25.
