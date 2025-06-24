Orlando Magic Draw Indiana Pacers Comparison To Become Next Title Contenders
The Orlando Magic were projected to become established contenders in the Eastern Conference after signing championship-tested guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a young roster led by Paolo Banchero. But injuries ultimately derailed their season, leading to first-round exits in back-to-back years.
Now with Desmond Bane, the Magic could be in prime position for a deep playoff run. Thanks to a blend of young talent and top contenders expected to take a step back, they are making noise as dark-horse contenders. The Boston Celtics are breaking up their core following Jayson Tatum’s injury, trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis while Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard are both likely to miss all of next season.
Bleacher Report analyst Rob Perez recently listed the Magic as capable of making a leap to title contention, similar to the Indiana Pacers.
"They maximized the potential of that roster," Perez said. "Especially without Jalen Suggs on the floor for a majority of the season, who proved to be the glue to keep that team together. I think at last, we're going to see this Magic team in a larger sample size. Suggs was carrying them when Banchero and Franz Wagner were out, and then it was vice versa for the second half of the season. Now that they have a veteran, someone who's been to the playoffs before, that fills that need, that KCP was unable to fill himself. They gave up a lot to acquire him. If you're a Magic fan, He's their exact type of player."
"You have to be pretty content if you're a Magic fan," Perez said. "You were able to assemble all of this talent there without needing to go into unrestricted free agency. You developed it through the draft, and then you made a big trade. We're ready to cash in some of these assets. Let's go for it."
The Magic have a chance to keep improving this offseason, with the NBA Draft set for June 25 and free agency beginning June 30.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Way-Too-Early Power Rankings Show Orlando Magic Making Significant Jump
Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Trade Package Ranks Among Largest In NBA History