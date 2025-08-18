Two Games In Orlando Magic's Schedule May Upset Fans
After falling to the wayside in the national spotlight for the better part of a decade, the Orlando Magic are reintroducing themselves in full force this season. The Aug. 14 NBA schedule release revealed 14 nationally televised games for Orlando, which is more than it garnered in the last eight regular seasons combined. It just means the Magic are gaining more attention because of an increased talented roster.
Among those games is against the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. ET on Prime Video. It will serve as Desmond Bane’s first matchup against his old squad since the Magic acquired him in a trade on June 15. Recently, The Athletic circled the contest as one of 40 games across the league to get excited about while highlighting an important caveat.
“Desmond Bane spent the first five years of his career in Memphis, becoming one of the top role players in the league,” it wrote. “Now the Grizzlies have traded him to Orlando, where he'll try to be the missing ingredient for the Magic. He faces Memphis for the first time but *both of their games are happening overseas. He’ll have to wait another season for his ovation from the Memphis crowd.”
The Magic receive a good opportunity to play back-to-back games overseas as the NBA continues its efforts to expand its global reach. However, fans of both may be disappointed at the inability to witness either game in their home venues. After the two franchises face off in Berlin, both will meet again on Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. ET. at The O2 arena in London (also televised on Prime Video).
It’s too early to say how the 2026-27 NBA schedule will play out, but eager witnesses are compelled to wait more than a year to watch Bane against the Grizzlies. Bane became an All-Star-caliber option next to Ja Morant in Memphis, though he never earned a selection. Through five seasons, Bane averaged 17.8 points, including back-to-back seasons averaging 20-plus.
Now, the 27-year-old enters his prime in a Magic uniform alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. The new core four are expensive but have the potential to become a palpable force in the Eastern Conference and across the league.
