The Magic Insider

Unflattering Anniversary Photo Of Key Orlando Magic Player Goes Viral

Shandel Richardson

Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Six years ago, Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze was the punchline to a joke. He had the uncomfortable spot of sitting next to Zion Williamson at the podium for the NBA pre-draft media availability in New York. Williamson was surrounded by dozens of reporters while Bitadze was alone at his table.

A photograph resurfaced of the moment on the June 19 anniversary.

At the time, it drew responses from Miami Heat legend and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and four-time champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Wade wrote on social media, "Use it as fuel. Green said, "He should frame this pic ... look at it everyday and grind."

While Williamson was drafted No. 1 by the New Orleans Pelicans, Bitadze was taken late in the first round by the Indiana Pacers. He has since become a rotation player with the Magic since being acquired in 2023.

He averaged a career-high 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds last season.

ANALYST SAY MAGIC NEED ONE MORE KEY PIECE

The Orlando Magic made a major upgrade by trading for Desmond Bane last week. Still, that not be enough to make them contenders in the Eastern Conference. At least that's how ESPN analyst Tim Legler feels.

He said the Magic are one piece from reaching that level.

"They're not done," Legler said on the ALL NBA podcast. "To me, they still need a natural playmaking point guard, whether that is a guy can get as a starter and then you play [Jalen] Suggs, Bane with him sometimes but more importantly long as there's a guy in the rotation that makes the game easier."

Playmaking is a huge issue because they already have enough scoring with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They just need a facilitator to help get them the ball.


"Look at all the guys on the roster," Legler said. "None of those guards were natural point guards. They had this collection of hybrids, played a little bit of both. None of them were great three-point shooters. None of them are great playmakers ... I still think if there is one more thing they need to add to the roster, find a natural playmaking point guard. If you can add that to the mix ... now, you look at them as a team and say, `Man, that's a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference."

MORE ORLANDO MAGIC STORIES

Mosley says goodbye to now ex-Magic player

League insider considers Bane best fit for Orlando

10 years ago, Magic whiffed on four-time All-Star

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here