Orlando Magic Slammed For Passing On Four-Time All-Star In 2015 NBA Draft

Don Strouble

May 30, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman talks with media as he is introduced the new head coach during a press conference at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are in a prime spot to contend for the East after adding Desmond Bane to their core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. With the organization making big moves, there's no reason to dwell on past mistakes. However, the front office has to occasionally wonder about what it could have done differently in the 2015 NBA Draft by not taking Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

The Magic chose Mario Hezonja with the No. 5 pick, and Phoenix took Booker eight selections later. Recently, Bleacher Report called the Magic out for their decade-old mistake.

"Orlando was looking to further bolster its young core with the No. 5 pick in 2015. They landed on Mario Hezonja, a point guard out of Croatia, and the fit surely wasn't what Orlando was hoping for," it wrote. "If the Magic were bent on getting someone with high upside who could play on or off the ball and complement their existing roster, they should instead have given Devin Booker a shot."

"For a franchise desperate for homegrown stars, Booker could have been a home run," it added.

Hezonja spent just five seasons in the NBA, three of them in Orlando. Averaging 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, his numbers pale in comparison to Booker. Meanwhile, Booker is a four-time All-Star who averages more than 24 points throughout his career.

