Veteran Point Guard Cory Joseph Eyes Reunion With Orlando Magic
When veteran guard Cory Joseph signed a minimum contract with a team option last offseason, he likely didn't expect to start in the first round of the playoffs.
Joseph, 33, provided maturity and experience for a young Orlando Magic team facing the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Joseph averaged five points and three assists in the series. While those numbers may not stand out, he acted as a true facilitator.
Joseph, who won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs and has played for seven teams, said this was his favorite season of his 14-year career.
"I think this is probably my favorite season," Joseph said. "Just from all my experiences that I've had, when I was younger, seasons kind of just fly by, join together. You're focused on more things that you know personally you want to do. But this year, the mindset of coming in and really trying to give as much as I can to the younger guys on my team and share my experiences. Being ready to try and play whenever my name was called. Which ended up happening at the end of the year."
Joseph said Orlando felt like a perfect fit for him and his family.
"With Golden State, we didn't have the best year as a team, and then traded away and all that stuff. And being able to come here and feel like it was a perfect fit for me in terms of where the team was and where I was, so it's one of, definitely one of, my favorite seasons that I've had in my career, and then being in Orlando was amazing for me, for my family, the fans were amazing. Every time I see people outside of the games or practice or whatever, just talking to people here. So I really enjoyed my time this season, being here."
He didn't hesitate when asked if he wanted to return next season.
"Yeah, of course, one of my favorite years," Joseph said.
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com