What Orlando Magic May Have To Give Up For Anfernee Simons
Since the Orlando Magic's offseason began, the organization has been linked to Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.
Multiple reports have the 25-year-old returning home to Central Florida and donning a Magic jersey, but acquiring him will take numerous assets.
In a recent trade proposal, Bleacher Report NBA Writer Greg Swartz has Simons coming to Orlando in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Black and the 25th pick in this year's draft.
"Orlando needs offensive help, even when a healthy Jalen Suggs returns to the court," Swartz wrote. "Putting Simons (19.3 points, 4.8 assists, 37.7 percent on last season) in the starting backcourt next to Suggs would help boost this team's offense and help shed what now looks like a bad Caldwell-Pope contract."
In this scenario, acquiring Simons would require the Magic to sacrifice a veteran presence for another young piece. Still, it's no secret that Caldwell-Pope didn't play up to his yearly salary in his first season in Orlando. Moving off of him could provide some cap relief and potentially keep the team below the second apron.
Despite a precipitous drop in 3-point percentage last season, Anthony Black boosted his scoring average significantly. Overall, the 6-foot-7 guard improved in his sophomore season and looks like he can be a two-way threat. However, the Magic may have to include Black to entice Portland.
Simons experienced a slight statistical decline last season. However, he still averaged nearly 20 points while slotting in as a combo guard with perimeter capabilities, both of which the Magic can benefit from in their backcourt.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com