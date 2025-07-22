The Magic Insider

Where Does Orlando Magic Front Office Rank After Bold Offseason?

The Orlando Magic have made big trades and signed difference-making players, but how do they stack up with the rest of the NBA?

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero grabs the rebound against the Boston Celtics.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero grabs the rebound against the Boston Celtics. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic front office has been busy over the last couple of weeks.

After trading for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, the team added Tyus Jones in free agency while also selecting Jase Richardson and Noah Penda in the NBA Draft.

CBS Sports conducted a ranking of all 30 NBA front offices and the Magic came in at No. 15.

"They have a consistent vision and they've built a very good team. Now, it's time to see if that team can be great and if ownership will pay what it takes to keep it together," CBS Sports wrote.

"The Magic are in line to be a second apron team for the 2026-27 season as of this writing. They'll be far above that line if Paolo Banchero makes an All-NBA Team and therefore earns Rose Rule eligibility. Orlando could very easily rise up these rankings in future installments if this core proves capable of going deep into the playoffs and ownership proves it is committed to keeping the team together, but for now, this range is about right."

If the Magic became a second apron team, it's because the vision is working out as intended. Changes could be made down the line, but they are locking it in with their core and that's a great spot to be in with the Eastern Conference wide open.

