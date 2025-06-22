Who Will Orlando Magic Take With No. 25 Pick?
The Orlando Magic are going into the week of the NBA Draft with the No. 25 pick in the first round.
The Magic also had the No. 16 pick as well, but it was traded in the blockbuster deal for Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane.
Now that the Magic have parted ways with their first of two first-round selections, Orlando is far more likely to pick someone at No. 25. Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman is excited to see what the team does with the selection.
"[Number] 25 is obviously [a] later first round pick, but I think we were looking at some interesting guys that we're starting to get our arms around a little bit," Weltman said.
The loss of backup point guard Cole Anthony in the Bane trade could prompt Orlando to look in the backcourt for its next player, but the Magic often try not to pigeonhole themselves into a particular position.
There's not a lot of action the Magic can predict beyond the first few picks, so they are going to have to play things by ear on draft night.
Ultimately, the Magic want to add someone who can fit their core values as a person while also showcasing talent to compete for a spot at the end of the rotation.
