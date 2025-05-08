Why Orlando Magic Should Have More Urgency This Offseason
The Orlando Magic are in danger of being stuck as a franchise after two consecutive first-round eliminations in the playoffs.
This is the first time in the Jamahl Mosley era where the team didn't improve its position, so the Magic may be on the docket for some changes.
The Athletic insider John Hollinger emphasizes Orlando's need to improve the team this offseason.
"Orlando’s sense of urgency, however, has ratcheted up, because the Magic are now at the point where the roster is getting expensive," Hollinger wrote.
"Max deals for Wagner and (almost certainly) Banchero will combine with a rich extension for Suggs to have them pushing the luxury-tax line each of the next two years. (Orlando dodged a tax-apron pitfall when Wagner’s injury took him out of All-NBA consideration after a torrid start to his season. That could have raised the cost of his deal by roughly $4 million annually.)"
As the roster gets more expensive, the Magic have to find players who best fit their core in order to maximize the team's championship window.
They haven't found that quite yet, With Banchero due for a raise this season, getting significant progress done this summer would be huge for the Magic.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Orlando Magic Starter Parties With WNBA Star Angel Reese For Her Birthday
ESPN Insider Posts Orlando Magic Top Offseason Priority
Orlando Magic Land $197 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.