Orlando Magic Land $197 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Orlando Magic could be adding a superstar on the trade market this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Team Giannis guard Ja Morant takes the opening tip-off to start the NBA All-Star Game against Team LeBron.
Team Giannis guard Ja Morant takes the opening tip-off to start the NBA All-Star Game against Team LeBron. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are going to be searching for a superstar this offseason from several different angles.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggested a trade between the Magic and Memphis Grizzlies for Ja Morant.

"If they ever hope to be more than a pesky first-round opponent, they have to address their offensive issues. While Morant wouldn't help with their shooting shortage, his creation, passing and downhill attacking would all help resuscitate their 27th-ranked offense," Buckley wrote.

"It might take a minute to find the right distribution of touches for Morant, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but the end result could be a steady stream of pick-your-poison scenarios for opponents. Orlando would have to prioritize spacing with its other spots, but bounce-back years from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jalen Suggs along with a healthy Mo Wagner could make that much more manageable."

In the deal, the Magic would send Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, a 2025 first-round pick (via DEN), a 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected) and a 2028 first-round pick (top-two protected) to the Grizzlies.

If that were the proposal from the Grizzlies, this is an easy deal for the Magic to accept. It gives them a point guard in his prime to help create with Banchero and Franz Wagner, which is exactly what Orlando needs to take the next step as a contender.

