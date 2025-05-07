Orlando Magic Land $197 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Orlando Magic are going to be searching for a superstar this offseason from several different angles.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggested a trade between the Magic and Memphis Grizzlies for Ja Morant.
"If they ever hope to be more than a pesky first-round opponent, they have to address their offensive issues. While Morant wouldn't help with their shooting shortage, his creation, passing and downhill attacking would all help resuscitate their 27th-ranked offense," Buckley wrote.
"It might take a minute to find the right distribution of touches for Morant, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but the end result could be a steady stream of pick-your-poison scenarios for opponents. Orlando would have to prioritize spacing with its other spots, but bounce-back years from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jalen Suggs along with a healthy Mo Wagner could make that much more manageable."
In the deal, the Magic would send Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, a 2025 first-round pick (via DEN), a 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected) and a 2028 first-round pick (top-two protected) to the Grizzlies.
If that were the proposal from the Grizzlies, this is an easy deal for the Magic to accept. It gives them a point guard in his prime to help create with Banchero and Franz Wagner, which is exactly what Orlando needs to take the next step as a contender.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Hints At Contract Extension?
Orlando Magic Starter Parties With WNBA Star Angel Reese For Her Birthday
ESPN Insider Posts Orlando Magic Top Offseason Priority
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.