Mavericks' Klay Thompson Mocks Steph Curry Celebration After Made 3-Pointer
Klay Thompson returned to the Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He entered the game struggling from three but was ready to prove the Warriors made a mistake in letting him walk.
Halfway through the second quarter of Tuesday night's game, Thompson hit back-to-back threes to push the Mavs' lead up to seven to give him 11 points in the first half. After the first three, a shot-fake-shot from the corner, Thompson hit the Warriors' faithful with a celebration they're all too familiar with.
READ MORE: Mavericks’ Klay Thompson Drains First 3-Pointer Against Former Team in Warriors Reunion
Thompson hit the famous "Curry Shimmy," something he saw plenty of times throughout his 13 years with the Warriors. The two Splash Brothers both sit in the top six of made three-pointers in NBA history and formed one of the greatest backcourts the league has seen. Even Curry could only smile seeing his former teammate hit the celebration.
The Mavericks pried Thompson away on a three-year, $50 million deal this offseason as he wanted to prove he could still be a valuable piece to a championship team. The Warriors thought he'd be better off the bench but he'd found a new home in Dallas, something he said he needed.
READ MORE: Golden State Warriors Fans React To Klay Thompson's Return
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter