Mavericks' Jason Kidd Provides Luka Doncic Update
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on Dallas' injured guard Luka Doncic after the star lead initiator was injured against New Orleans on November 19. The Mavericks have played surprisingly well in his absence, winning five of six games in which he has been on the sidelines, but still, Dallas is anxious to get the five-time All-NBA player back from the bench and onto the court.
"He's doing his individual workouts. Everything I've heard or seen is trending in the right direction," said Kidd in his pregame press conference before Wednesday's game against the Knicks. Doncic also went through a pre-game workout, a positive sign for his eventual return to the floor.
Doncic this season has been much maligned for his defensive effort, but has been mostly his typical self on offense, averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game on 44% from the field. Though his three-point efficiency has been subpar, shooting just 32%, he has still made a major offensive impact in other areas.
The Mavericks' next game is November 30 against the Utah Jazz, a team to which they lost earlier this season in a devastating last-second defeat. The result was part of a four-game skid they suffered at the start of the month, but one they have rebounded from admirably. While the team has thrived during this adversity, it is obviously necessary to get Doncic healthy in order to compete in a crowded Western Conference.
