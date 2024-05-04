Dallas Mavericks Open as Close Underdogs Against OKC Thunder In Conference Semifinals
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs Friday night by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games and will be playing the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder next. The Thunder swept a short-handed New Orleans Pelicans in their opening-round matchup and should be well-rested.
FanDuel released their series odds and have the Thunder as favorites with a -122 mark to win the series and Dallas at +100. It should be a close series and the betting market agrees, with the series going to six games being a +190 to bet.
Despite that, if you look at FanDuel's "Correct Score" odds, the series prediction with the lowest odds is the Dallas Mavericks winning 4-2 at +390, followed closely by the Thunder winning 4-3 at +430 and the Thunder winning 4-1 at +480.
Some of the other bets include Luka Doncic to score 30+ points in every game of the series marked at +550, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 40+ points in any game of the series at +180, and for the players prop bets with the highest odds, Doncic to have 10+ assists in every game currently sits at +2600.
The Mavericks will likely have to win this series without Maxi Kleber, who is out for the foreseeable future with an AC Sprain in his shoulder, but they should be getting Tim Hardaway Jr. back soon from his sprained ankle.
This is the fourth playoff meeting between the Thunder and the Mavericks since the Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City. Dallas came out on top in the 2011 Western Conference Finals, but the Thunder took care of business in the 2012 and 2016 opening rounds.
Game 1 will be Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
