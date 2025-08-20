This forgotten piece of the Luka Doncic trade could be the biggest surprise for Mavs
The controversial Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that shook the NBA on February 2 of this year included more than just Doncic and Davis. Though these two obviously headlined a deal that sent shockwaves across the league and baffled fans, analysts, and even players, the extra pieces involved will also have impacts on their new teams as the new season begins.
One of these players is shooting guard/wing Max Christie, a 22-year-old who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Michigan State (pick 35). The 6-foot-5 perimeter player spent time in the G League before last year's breakout season with the Lakers, which preceded his being dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.
A top 20 recruit out of high school, Christie has a real basketball pedigree, and stepped into an even bigger role with the Mavericks than he had with LA – he saw an increase in minutes and points per game, going from 25 minutes to 30 per night.
With the Mavs, Christie averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, a step up from his averages with the Lakers, which were 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. This change in role is due partially to the fact that the Mavericks were thin at the guard positions that were starter or rotational quality, and Christie helped provide both ball handling as well as consistent shooting.
Max Christie's Role This Season
Considering Kyrie Irving will be out until late January or early February, the Mavericks will need Christie's presence on the perimeter as they figure out their guard group.
With D'Angelo Russell likely holding down the starting lead initiator spot until Irving's eventual return, Christie will play off the ball as either a shooting guard or a wing. His 36% from three last season will be important to the Dallas offense as they try to create spacing for a team that lacks the elite shot creation provided by an Irving (or a Doncic).
Christie started 11 games for Dallas out of the 32 in which he played last season, but Dallas also dealt with severe injury issues throughout the year, beyond just Irving. Whether he starts this year will depend on a few factors, but it's more likely he will be relegated to a bench role, maybe as a sixth man.
Still, this can be a crucial part to play for a team on the verge of playoff contention, as the Mavericks likely will be this year. If Christie wants to make a name for himself and enlarge his role, he can show the staff that he's worthy this season.
