Ex-Mavericks champion, NBA award winner reveals reaction to Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Former Dallas Mavericks champion and 2012 Defensive Player of the Year Tyson Chandler is now a player development coach for the Mavericks. But just like everybody, he was completely caught off guard by the stunning trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.
“I was just as surprised as the rest of the world with the trade," Chandler said at the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp. "I think it will end up working out for both sides, you know, in the long run. But I was just surprised, clearly.”
READ MORE: Former Mavericks NBA champion compares Luka Doncic to Lakers icon Magic Johnson
That trade sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and it'll have lasting impacts on the league for the next few years. A lot of Mavericks fans still haven't gotten over the deal, and it doesn't help that the team went from making the NBA Finals to missing the playoffs entirely.
Getting Cooper Flagg helped ease some of those feelings, but the team will need to perform a lot better this season if they can stay healthy.
Is the Trade Going to Work for Both the Lakers and Mavericks?
Tyson Chandler believes both teams will come out better for it, but how realistic is that? The Mavericks went to the NBA Finals with Doncic and built a great team around him, but when you take out the main engine and put in Anthony Davis, that changes things.
There are concerns about the team's roster, as there aren't a lot of playmakers, especially with Kyrie Irving out for at least half the season. They have a lot of play finishers, but is a combination of D'Angelo Russell, Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, Dante Exum, and Brandon Williams good enough to set everyone else up? It's debatable.
It's absolutely a win for the Lakers, as they were staring at an older roster with little to no control over their draft picks for the rest of the decade, and they managed to land a young megastar like Luka Doncic for pennies on the dollar.
So, instead of fading into the sunset with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they have someone just entering his supposed prime who can carry the franchise. Will it lead to a championship? There's no way of knowing, but they have a much better chance of contending for them in the next five years than they did before the trade.
Doncic just signed a three-year, $165 million deal to remain with the Lakers, and he can opt out of the final year, where he would then be eligible to sign a massive five-year, $417 million deal.
READ MORE: Controversial NBA personality names Mavericks, Rockets as top threats to Thunder
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter