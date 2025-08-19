Ex-Mavericks NBA champion credits Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic for evolution of NBA
The NBA is an international game now, with the last seven MVPs all being born outside of the United States. Former Defensive Player of the Year winner and Dallas Mavericks NBA champion Tyson Chandler recently assisted with the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp, where he gave a lot of love to Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
"They’re incredible for our game," Chandler said via Eurohoops.net. "They are brilliant to watch; all their games are beautiful and different. And I love what it’s doing for the competition of the game. Before, if I ran off the top 10 or top 15, it was going to be American-led. Now, you run off that top 10, top 15, and it’s a lot of internationals in there. And that’s a beautiful thing for the game because it’s helping evolve the game.
"Jokic plays the game differently than anybody we’ve ever seen. Luka plays the game differently than anybody we’ve ever seen. It’s these players that now are going to give American players something to look at. The game continues to evolve, and there’s always some artist from somewhere."
Chandler is now a player development coach with the Mavericks, helping players like Dereck Lively II made strides in their careers, but he saw up close the type of work Doncic puts in. Even he called that trade "surprising," even if he thinks both teams will benefit from it.
Nikola Jokic has won three of the last five MVP awards and had a great argument to win it last year, but it was handed to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Doncic hasn't been named an MVP yet, but if he leads the Lakers to one of the top seeds in the West, he'll have a lot of momentum on his side.
Who Can Break the Streak of International MVPs?
Seven consecutive MVP awards have been given to international players: Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020), Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022, 2024), Joel Embiid (2023), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025). Who could be the next American born player to break that streak?
Anthony Edwards continues to ascend in the NBA and finished 7th in MVP voting each of the last two years, Jalen Brunson finished 5th years and 10th last year, and Jayson Tatum will be a threat once he returns from Achilles surgery, but he's out for this year.
Dallas Mavericks fans are hopeful that Cooper Flagg could be the one to break that streak, but that seems to be at least a few years away from happening.
