Klay Thompson Details 'Mutual Respect' with Luka Doncic Amid Joining Mavericks
Luka Doncic was busy playing for the Slovenian national team when the Dallas Mavericks acquired Klay Thompson in a six-team sign-and-trade deal. The superstar guard was excited for his NBA team to add a sharpshooter as accomplished as Thompson.
Doncic and Thompson exchanged texts after the decision was reached for Thompson to depart the Golden State Warriors to head to Dallas. Thompson already feels a sense of "mutual respect" with the Slovenian superstar.
"He texted me saying how excited he is, and I relayed the same message back," Thompson said. "I think there's definitely a mutual respect there."
During the Warriors' run to the NBA Finals in 2022, Thompson faced off against Doncic in the Western Conference Finals, providing a look at what Doncic can become. The two shared an exchange on the court after the Mavericks' elimination.
"I remember seeing him at the end of the West finals in 2022," Thompson explained. "I told him just how much I loved his game, and How he really elevates his teammates and the sky's the limit for his ability, and I think that resonated well with him, and he was real gracious in defeat."
Thompson is confident that he and Doncic will bring the best out of each other's abilities. "I just appreciate someone who is not afraid of the moment and competes to the the end, and Luka fits that bill," he added. "I think we'll be able to bring the best out of each other. I really do."
While observing this year's NBA Finals, Thompson viewed playing with Doncic and the Mavericks as a prime opportunity to help a team with a dynamic young talent to reach the next level.
"I was watching just as a basketball fan. I did see like, man, 'I could really help this team.' They're right there. They're maybe a few pieces away. Not big adjustments, but just very little adjustments from getting over the top."
There are parallels Thompson sees with Dirk Nowitzki's path to becoming a champion with Doncic. Nowitzki lost in the 2006 NBA Finals before ultimately going on to win in 2011. With Thompson in the mix, surely he's confident the path to becoming champions will be quicker.
"Dirk went through it in his first finals, and Luka did, too," Thompson said. "We're knocking on the door and that's what really, really got me excited to be here."
With Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, someone Thompson battled against in numerous Finals in the past, there will be an intriguing chance to leverage three electrifying talents to lead a team to a second championship in franchise history.
