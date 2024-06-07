Kristaps Porzingis' Game 1 Return Sparks Boston Celtics in NBA Finals Victory Over Dallas Mavericks
BOSTON — After trailing by as many as 29 points, the Dallas Mavericks fell 107-89 against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It marks the third instance the Mavs have lost a series opener this postseason, with the only exception being in the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With Kristaps Porzingis not playing since midway through the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics brought him off the bench in his return to the lineup. He provided a massive spark.
After the Mavericks established a 9-5 lead, the Celtics went on a 7-0 run. Dallas responded with a 4-0 run led by Irving to go up 13-12, entering a timeout at the 6:58 mark of the first quarter. Irving stole the ball and drew a foul from Brown, followed by two tough pull-up short-range jumpers.
Boston took a heavy volume of 3-point attempts early in this game, with Dallas often collapsing on drives. The Celtics put up a heavy volume of makes. The Mavericks gave up second and third chance opportunities after long misses often early.
The Mavericks emphasized bringing Porzingis' man into the action with Boston crossmatching by having him guard Washington and then blitzing. Boston often dared either Washington or Jones to shoot from the perimeter to load up in the paint, proving challenging for Dallas to overcome.
Different Mavericks role players began trying to attack aggressively in transition and came empty, including Washington and Jaden Hardy. Dallas began getting outplayed by Porzingis, with a dunk attacking Lively, blocking Hardy at the rim in pick-and-roll, then making a face-up jumper. Boston used this stretch of play to go up 28-18 with 2:20 left in the period, establishing the first double figure advantage of the night for Boston.
There was a barrage of three consecutive made 3-pointers by Boston. including Jayson Tatum hit a side-step from deep, Porzingis hit a trailer 3-pointer and Sam Hauser got one to go on a tightly contested shot in the corner. With Porzingis swatting away his third blocked shot of the quarter, Boston was up 37-20 entering the second quarter.
Porzingis continued to punish the Mavericks for guarding him with smaller defenders, often by using a face-up jumper. He scored his 15th point of the night after his second straight possession with a face-up jumper, putting Boston up 48-27 with 6:29 left before halftime.
Dallas opted to go small with Maxi Kleber and Washington as its frontcourt midway through the second quarter, making it simpler to switch everything and play five out offense.
After hitting a contested corner 3-pointer, Brown ripped the ball from Doncic for his second breakaway dunk of the half after already having a poster slam over Gafford earlier. He produced a dominant first half with many highlight plays.
Not only was Boston converting from beyond the arc at a high clip, going 11-27 (40.7%) in the first half, but Dallas got punished in the paint. Between a dropoff pass from Holiday to White leading to a dunk and Tatum and Brown picking on smaller wing defenders, often changing directions before attacking the rim for dunks, it was challenging to get stops. It was an incredible display of shotmaking and general execution on both ends from the Celtics throughout the first half.
Dallas opened the third quarter on a 10-5 run to make it a 16-point game entering a timeout with 7:42 remaining. Irving was aggressive attacking downhill. Doncic attacked the rim for a finish to trim the deficit to 14 points. As Holiday shot free throws, Porzingis checked back into the game.
After outscoring Boston 22-9 coming out of halftime as of the 4:27 mark of the third quarter, the Mavericks trailed by single figures for the first time since early in the game. Doncic aggressively attacked the paint and heated up from beyond the arc, including a step-back 3-pointer and a pull-up 3 after Brown went under a screen. He scored 12 points of Dallas' 22 points during this span.
There was more switching from the Mavericks' defense with Lively trying to hold his own defensively, which ultimately resulted in him picking up a fifth foul late in the third quarter. Dallas turned to different things the team hadn't done recently, including throwing in Tim Hardaway Jr. after he'd fallen out of the rotation.
Boston heated up to the point of regaining a 22-point lead late in the third quarter using a 14-2 run to close the final period. There was no coming back for the Mavericks with only 12 minutes to overcome a 20-point deficit. After a turnover at the 8:34 mark of the fourth quarter led to a transition finish for White to put the Celtics up 92-71, there was no rallying back.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals.