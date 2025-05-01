Dallas Basketball

An SEC star the Mavericks need to target in the NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks are slated to pick around the No. 11 overall selection in the NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to pick a player towards the bottom of the NBA Draft lottery this summer.

A player that could be available for the team is South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is ranked No. 11 by ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.

READ MORE: Big Ten PG could be taken by Mavericks in NBA Draft

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles shoots a free throw against the Missouri Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles shoots a free throw against the Missouri Tigers. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Murray-Boyles will be an interesting case study for teams drafting in the middle part of the first round because the extreme contrasts between his strengths and weaknesses mean he will be a better fit for certain teams," Givony wrote.

"Analytics-heavy teams will be intrigued by how well he rates in their draft models, with his unique blend of passing, free throw drawing, finishing prowess, and defensive playmaking, especially since he doesn't turn 20 until mid-June.

"Others might be concerned about his lack of size and 3-point shooting prowess, as well as the fact his Gamecocks team struggled in SEC play, as they were clearly overmatched from a talent perspective."

Murray-Boyles will hear his name called on the first night of the NBA Draft on June 25.

READ MORE: Defense can win championships, but the Mavericks have the wrong personnel

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News