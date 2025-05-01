An SEC star the Mavericks need to target in the NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to pick a player towards the bottom of the NBA Draft lottery this summer.
A player that could be available for the team is South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is ranked No. 11 by ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.
"Murray-Boyles will be an interesting case study for teams drafting in the middle part of the first round because the extreme contrasts between his strengths and weaknesses mean he will be a better fit for certain teams," Givony wrote.
"Analytics-heavy teams will be intrigued by how well he rates in their draft models, with his unique blend of passing, free throw drawing, finishing prowess, and defensive playmaking, especially since he doesn't turn 20 until mid-June.
"Others might be concerned about his lack of size and 3-point shooting prowess, as well as the fact his Gamecocks team struggled in SEC play, as they were clearly overmatched from a talent perspective."
Murray-Boyles will hear his name called on the first night of the NBA Draft on June 25.
