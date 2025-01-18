2 Dallas Mavericks Players Leave Game vs. OKC Thunder With Injury
The Dallas Mavericks might have jumped on the Oklahoma City Thunder early in a matchup at the American Airlines Center, but it wouldn't hold for them. Late in the third quarter, the big lead had been erased.
With neither Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing, the game was set to bring some chaos, and it has delivered on that much.
However, the game hasn't been all that great for the Mavericks as it pertains to injuries. Early in the contest, Dallas guard Jaden Hardy left the game with an ankle injury.
"Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game against the Thunder," Mavs PR shared on X.
The injuries didn't stop there, either. In the third quarter, Dwight Powell went off to the locker room and was ruled out with a hip injury.
"Dwight Powell (right hip injury) will not return to tonight's game against Oklahoma City," Mavs PR shared on X.
With a thin margin at the end of the third quarter, the two talented Western Conference teams are in for a tightly contested fourth quarter. It'll likely come down to which team's second star -- Kyrie Irving or Jalen Williams -- can step up and lead their team to victory.
