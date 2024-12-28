2 Key Mavericks Suspended For Fight Against Phoenix Suns
Early in the third quarter of Friday night's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Naji Marshall and Jusuf Nurkic got into a little scrap following an unnecessary offensive foul on Nurkic. Marshall took offense to the play, Nurkic turned back, Marshall pushed Nurkic, Nurkic slapped Marshall in the face, and Marshall connected with a punch to Nurkic's face.
That led to both Marshall and Nurkic being ejected from the game, as well as P.J. Washington, who pushed Nurkic over following the slap Nurkic landed on Marshall's face. Washington's ejection was questionable, given he was just standing up for his teammate, but the other two were deserved. With any punch thrown in an NBA game comes an automatic suspension of at least one game. The only question for Marshall is would it be any longer?
The NBA released a statement on Saturday, suspending Marshall for four games, Nurkic for three games, and Washington for one more game. If any of the players are to be fined, it wasn't announced, though Kyrie Irving said he would cover the fines for Washington and Marshall.
"Dec. 28, 2024 - Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been suspended four games without pay and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic has been suspended three games without pay for their involvement in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
"In addition, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington has been suspended one game without pay for escalating the on-court altercation.
"The incident, which occurred with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 98-89 win over the Suns at Footprint Center on December 27, began after Nurkic committed an offensive foul. Marshall and Nurkic then engaged in an on-court altercation. Nurkic escalated it by swinging his arm and striking Marshall on top of his head. Marshall responded by throwing a punch that connected with Nurkié's face. As the officials and other players attempted to diffuse the situation, Washington further escalated the altercation by shoving Nurkié to the floor. For their roles, Marshall, Nurkic, and Washington were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.
"Following the on-court incident, Marshall attempted to further engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms.
"Marshall will begin serving his four-game suspension and Washington will serve his one-game suspension tonight when the Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Nurkic will also begin his three-game suspension tonight when the Suns visit the Golden State Warriors."
Marshall likely didn't help his case any when he changed his Twitter/X banner to him throwing the punch on Nurkic, but it did make him more endearing to both Mavericks and Suns fans, who do not like Nurkic at ALL.
Dallas is playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night on the road, a game that Washington will miss, while Naji Marshall will be out on Saturday, as well as the following three games: at Sacramento Kings, at Houston Rockets, and vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. Those last two are massive games.
