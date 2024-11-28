3 Mavericks Set Personal Records Against Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks dominated the New York Knicks on Wednesday, leading by double-digits for almost the entire game and winning 129-114. They moved to 4-1 in games without Luka Doncic this season, marking their win total in games without their leading superstar last year (4-8 record without Doncic last season). To beat teams as talented as the Thunder, Nuggets, and Knicks, Dallas has needed their role players to step up in Doncic's absence.
Those role players have exceeded expectations, with three different players setting personal records in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.
Quentin Grimes poured in 21 points for the Mavericks, playing against the team he started his career with. Those 21 points are his most as a Maverick and more than he scored all of last season between the Knicks and Pistons. It had to feel good for him to go against the Knicks and have that kind of success.
PJ Washington finished the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth-consecutive double-double since returning from a minor knee injury. That's the longest double-double streak of his career, and he's the only Mavs to have that many consecutive double-doubles over the last five years other than Luka Doncic.
Naji Marshall finished with a team-high 24 points on Wednesday, his fourth-straight game scoring 20 or more points. That is also the longest streak of his career. He already has five 20-point games this season after having five total in four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. He's been a major addition to the team and has rebounded from a slow start to the season, now playing the best basketball of his life.
