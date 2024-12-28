Klay Thompson Sends Kevin Durant Flying on Stepback in Mavericks-Suns
The Dallas Mavericks are playing against the Phoenix Suns on the road on Friday night, playing without Luka Doncic, who is out for at least a month with a calf strain. With Doncic out, other players have to step up. Kyrie Irving had a strong start, but Klay Thompson was scoreless for most of the first half, scoring only one basket with 2:22 to go before halftime. But that one basket might be the talk of the night from this game.
Klay Thompson blocked a transition layup attempt from Ryan Dunn before taking it himself on the offensive end, matching up with his former teammate Kevin Durant, and sending him FLYING on a stepback, creating nearly ten feet of space for a pull-up mid-range.
Durant and Thompson won two championships together as teammates on the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and likely would've won another in 2018 had Durant not torn his Achilles and Thompson not torn his ACL.
Kevin Durant had 13 points at halftime for the Suns, but the Mavericks held a 55-39 lead heading into the break. The Suns entered the game as favorites despite not having Devin Booker and Grayson Allen.
Thompson signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal this offseason, averaging 14.7 PPG. He just passed Reggie Miller for fifth place in NBA history for the most made three-pointers in Wednesday's Christmas game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
