3 takeaways as Mavericks hang on to beat red-hot Bulls
The Dallas Mavericks came away with a tight 120-119 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night in the United Center, as they held off a team that had won nine of the last 11 games. It wasn't without its challenges, as the Bulls made a late charge like they've been doing a lot lately, but Dallas did just enough to get the win.
It was a balanced attack for the Mavericks, as seven players finished between 12 and 20 points. P.J. Washington returned to the lineup to give them big minutes, and as they get closer to getting Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford back from injury, they're closing in on the postseason.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's win.
1. Massive turnover differential
The Dallas Mavericks turned the ball over just six times on Saturday, while the Bulls turned it over 19 times. Those Chicago turnovers led to 27 points for the Mavs. That's the biggest reason Dallas won. They also blocked 8 shots from the Bulls, allowing them to get out in fastbreak. The Mavs found a lot of success firing quick threes in transition, with Klay Thompson getting a handful of them.
2. Anthony Davis still isn't 100%
It's clear that Anthony Davis is still dealing with some pain from the adductor strain, as he labors at times getting down the floor or even when he falls down. His free-throw shooting has been poor since returning, and he was an inefficient 7/23 from the floor against the Bulls. It's hard without Kyrie Irving on the floor, as he's having to initiate more offense, but he's still not the Anthony Davis the team needs yet.
3. This team will miss Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams was active for his 50th game against the Bulls, finishing with 12 points. He's become a solid scorer for the team, but because he's on a two-way contract, he can't play in any more games unless he's signed to the full roster, which can't happen until April 10th because of salary cap issues. Without him, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy are the only lead guards they have. Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum are both out for the season with injuries. That's a scary situation for a team trying to make the postseason.
