Klay Thompson makes NBA history in Mavericks-Bulls
Against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson continued to bolster his already Hall-of-Fame-worthy resume by eclipsing an impressive mark of consistency: he became the second player in NBA history to record 10 or more seasons with 200 or more three-point makes. His former teammate in Golden State is of course the all-time leader, Steph Curry, who has accomplished the same feat 12 times now.
Thompson also became the fourth player in Mavericks franchise history to garner at least 200 three-point makes in a season, joining Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic, and George McCloud. Though this year has probably not gone the way Thompson envisioned when he signed with Dallas this offseason, he has still made the most of his situation, continuing to shoot the ball well and playing hard despite the circumstances.
This season, Thompson has averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Though a role player now instead of the star he was playing for the Warriors in the Bay Area, he has maintained a great attitude and stands out as a leader in this locker room. Regardless of the noise around them, these players continue to put their heads down and perform.
