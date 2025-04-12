3 takeaways from Mavericks' blowout win over Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a dominant 124-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in the last home game of the regular season, and likely of the 2024-25 season in general, unless some magic happens on Sunday.
Anthony Davis was the catalyst, putting up a near quadruple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 blocks, but it was a total team effort. Six different Mavs had at least 10 points, six had at least four rebounds, and nine made at least one three-pointer. They'll look to carry this win into the final game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and the Play-In Tournament next week.
Here are three takeaways from Friday's final home win.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis' triple-double leads Mavericks over Raptors in season's final home game, 124-102
1. A dominant second quarter changed the game
This was a close game for the majority of the first quarter, with the Mavs holding onto a slim 24-23 lead with two minutes left. They had a strong close to the quarter to have a 10-point lead at the break, but the second quarter was what killed Toronto's spirits. The Mavericks outscored the Raptors 31-13, with the Mavs shooting 65% from the floor to Toronto's 19.4%. Dallas also went 3/7 from three while the Raptors were 0/8. That's a good way to put a team out of commission.
2. Brandon Williams was dearly missed
The Mavericks elevated Brandon Williams to a standard NBA contract before this game, and he made a massive impact, finishing with 17 points on 7/8 shooting. He's the best scoring guard the team has with Kyrie Irving out, and his ability to beat just about anybody off the dribble is massive for them.
3. Toronto might as well forfeit its final game
There were people wondering if the Mavericks would have to forfeit games due to injuries a few weeks ago, but the Toronto Raptors might as well. They only played seven players on Friday night with Chris Boucher being active but not playing. They had to play 38-year-old Garrett Temple for 33 minutes against the Mavericks. Any time that happens, just call it a season.
READ MORE: Mavericks forward named one of the NBA's most improved players
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter