Anthony Davis' triple-double leads Mavericks over Raptors in season's final home game, 124-102
The Dallas Mavericks had their final home game of the season on Friday night, hosting the Toronto Raptors on "Fan Appreciation Night." They got Brandon Williams and Jaden Hardy back in the lineup as Spencer Dinwiddie sat, but they had 12 active players for the first time in over 20 games. Toronto was missing a LOT of pieces, though, highlighted by Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett.
Dallas decided to roll out the same starting lineup as last game: Naji Marshall at point guard, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively II, while the Raptors started Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes, and Jonathan Mogbo.
The offenses were not pretty early. Outside of a three-pointer on the left wing, the teams missed a combined 11 shots in the opening minutes, plus an 0/2 trip from the free-throw line from P.J. Washington. Dereck Lively II and Klay Thompson eventually broke the scoreless streak, and Toronto wouldn't get on the board until nearly four minutes into the game when Ochai Agbaji knocked in back-to-back threes from the left side of the floor.
Agbaji continued to keep it rolling after the timeout, knocking in two more threes, which helped the Raptors tie the game at 16. The teams would trade baskets on the next few possessions, with Agbaji getting more points before Max Christie knocked in back-to-back threes to give Dallas some breathing room. Brandon Williams would hit a three and Daniel Gafford would beat the quarter's buzzer to take a 35-25 lead into the second quarter.
Dallas grew that lead even further, starting the second quarter on a 16-2 run, making that a 27-4 run dating back to the first quarter. Even once Jonathan Mogbo ended nine straight empty possessions with a bucket inside, PJ Washington hit a three and Max Christie got to the free-throw line in transition to grow the lead even further. For whatever reason, the Raptors didn't want to take another timeout even as the Mavs doubled the Raptors up. It went from a one-point game to a 29-point game in about eight minutes of game time.
Scottie Barnes tried to give the Raptors some momentum with some consecutive scoring trips, but they never got the lead back under 20 for the rest of the half, and the Mavericks were able to take a 66-38 lead into halftime. Dallas shot 13/20 (65%) from the floor in the second while Toronto was just 6/31 (19.4%).
Dallas got the lead up to 30 in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Anthony Davis attacked the offensive glass and converted the second-chance points to build the lead to 35 as he already had a 20-10 game. He was in the middle of a monster outing and had a realistic chance of getting a quadruple-double if he stayed in the game long enough. And with how much he's been trying to prove himself, you know he was gunning for it.
The Raptors would get the lead back under 30 before the end of the third quarter as Scottie Barnes jumped off a pass to Jonathan Mogbo, but that would be short-lived as Barnes would go 0/2 at the free-throw line and Dante Exum nailed a three. But Toronto would get some made free-throws at the end of the third, and the Mavericks held a 96-67 lead entering the final frame.
Despite the near 30-point lead, Davis returned to the floor in the fourth quarter and picked up his 10th assist with a lob pass to Dereck Lively II early on to give him his fourth career triple-double and three blocks away from the quadruple-double. But with an early game on Sunday, he'd check out soon after that, and would end the quadruple-double effort just short.
That would be the only thing worth talking about in the fourth quarter, and the Mavericks would sail to a 124-102 win, finishing with a 22-18 home record on the season.
Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 blocks, followed by Brandon Williams (17), Max Christie (17 points), PJ Washington (14 points), Daniel Gafford (12 points, 7 rebounds), and Dereck Lively II (10 points, 11 rebounds).
Toronto, who only played seven players because of injuries, was led by Scottie Barnes (26 points, 9 rebounds), Ochai Agbaji (24 points), former Maverick AJ Lawson (12 points), Garrett Temple (12 points), and Jamison Battle (11 points).
The Mavericks will conclude the regular season on Sunday in Memphis against the Grizzlies, who are still fighting for playoff seeding.
