3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Bounce-Back Win Over Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks made up for Thursday's loss to the LA Clippers, beating them in the second matchup on Saturday 113-97. Kyrie Irving returned after missing Thursday's game, and while he didn't have an efficient night, scoring just 15 points on 6/25 shooting, it helped open up things for the rest of the offense, with seven other Mavs scoring in double figures.
Dallas' defense was much better in this game, something we'll touch on in a second, and while their offense could look rough at times, they made shots when they needed to in the fourth quarter.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's win.
1. Better Defensive Gameplan
Dallas' defense was much better on Saturday night, holding the Clippers to 42% from the floor, 27% from three, and forcing 17 turnovers. James Harden had seven turnovers and shot just 6/18 from the floor as the Mavs continued throwing different bodies at him all game. The lob passes that he was finding to Ivica Zubac on Thursday were nowhere to be found on Saturday. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford had two blocks each, and while they were picking up fouls, they were making good use of them.
2. Quentin Grimes' Fourth Quarter
This game was in desperate need of some offense from either team entering the fourth quarter, and Quentin Grimes delivered. He scored 14 of his 20 points in the 4th, shooting 4/4 from the floor, 3/3 from three, and 3/3 from the free-throw line. Normal Powell tried to match it with 13 points, but Dallas was able to outscore LA 39-31 in the fourth quarter and control the game.
3. Eight of Nine Mavs Scored Double Figures
The Mavericks had a consistent nine-man rotation in this game of Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes. All of them except Kleber were in double figures. While some of them weren't the most efficient from the floor, having this many players being able to contribute at a high level is huge in games they're missing Luka Doncic.
