Mavericks Have Reportedly Inquired About Trade For Nets Sharpshooter
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be buyers in this year's trade market, as reported by Forbes' Evan Sidery on Friday. He's taken that one step forward and identified a potential target for the Mavs.
Sidery posted on Twitter/X that the Mavericks are one of ten teams that have "recently inquired with the Nets" about the availability of sharpshooting wing Cameron Johnson. Sidery also believes a trade could happen in the next few weeks, especially if the Nets continue to win, something they don't really want to do right now.
READ MORE: Mavericks Expected to be 'Buyers' on Trade Market
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors are also among the teams that have reached out to Brooklyn.
Johnson is averaging 19.2 PPG while shooting 43.1% from three-point range at 6'8". He'll be a hot commodity on the trade market, and a team like the Thunder could outbid anybody with draft picks if they really wanted to.
For Dallas to match Johnson's salary of $22.5 million, it would likely include Maxi Kleber's $11 million. Both teams are hard-capped at the first apron, so the numbers could be difficult to match. Even a somewhat creative trade of Daniel Gafford, Kleber, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe wouldn't be allowed because of a $775k difference, and Dallas would have to sign someone to fill the roster. They're also willing to put their 2025 first-round pick on the table for the right target.
READ MORE: With Luka Doncic Out, Others Must Step Up Against Clippers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter