3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Demolition of Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Washington Wizards, 137-101, on Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Washington dropped their 16th straight game with this loss, tying a franchise record. For two teams on the opposite sides of the competitiveness coin, it felt like it from the jump.
Dallas came out and shot very well from three-point range, while the Wizards couldn't hit the broad side of a barn early. That would pretty much be the theme for the game, as the Mavs shot 20/38 (52.6%) from deep compared to Washington's 13/40 (32.5%). The Wizards had a clear talent disadvantage, and there was no way they were beating Dallas with the Mavs shooting that well.
Here are three takeaways from this game.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Records First Triple-Double of Season, Mavs Steamroll Wizards, 137-101
1. This Is the Deepest Team Dallas Has Had Since 2011
The 2011 Championship team for the Mavs was famous for their depth. While they may have lacked a true second star to complement Dirk Nowitzki, they had ten players who could provide good minutes on any given night. This team has the second star (Kyrie Irving) to pair with Luka Doncic while having another ten-ish rotation players who can provide good minutes, especially once Dante Exum returns. That kind of depth is rare in the NBA, and you're seeing it in games like this when eight different players score in double figures.
2. Daniel Gafford Has to be Happy
Daniel Gafford was on the Washington Wizards this time last year before the Dallas Mavericks traded for him. Since that trade, the Mavericks have been 35-17 in the regular season and have been to the NBA Finals, while the Wizards have been 8-44. He gave his former team 16 points, which would've been tied for the team-high on the Wizards.
3. PJ Washington's Three-Point Shot Since Returning From Injury
PJ Washington started the season rough from three-point range, shooting just 22.6% from deep in the first seven games, and then he missed five games with an injury. In the 11 games he's played since returning, he's shot a blistering 52.6% on 3.5 attempts per game from deep. It's unrealistic to imagine he can keep that up throughout the rest of the season, but he's making teams pay for helping off him, a huge development from last season.
READ MORE: Anthony Edwards Calls Out Luka Doncic After Turnover Call
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter