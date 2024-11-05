3 Takeaways From Mavericks Disappointing Loss to Pacers
The Dallas Mavericks fell in a high-scoring affair against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, losing 134-127. The Pacers swept the season series last year by scoring in the 130s in both games last year, and that continued in this game, despite them missing Aaron Nesmith.
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had monster games for the Pacers, with Turner finishing with a season-high 30 points and Haliburton casually racking up 25 points and 12 assists. It was the wrong game for the Mavs to miss Dereck Lively II, who was a late scratch with a shoulder injury. They needed his defensive abilities down low.
Dallas had another slow start, as the Pacers got off to a 15-2 lead before the Mavericks ever made their first field goal. If they just could've had a better first few minutes, this could've been a much different game.
Here are three takeaways from Monday night's loss.
1. Stretch Fives Could Give The Mavs Issues This Year
Myles Turner was the first stretch big that the Mavericks have faced this year (Wembanyama isn't a good enough shooter yet), and he gave them all sorts of problems. Dallas wants to protect the paint and will have issues against the Indianas and Bostons of the world. Granted, there are not many teams that have legitimate stretch fives and bomb away from three, but Dallas has to be better than this. They were so concerned with the stretchability of Turner that they allowed the Pacers to shoot 27/31 at the rim because of mismatches.
2. This Team Needs Dereck Lively II
Dereck Lively II is not your average second-year center. His mobility and range change so many shots throughout the course of a game that you can become numb to it. With him out, Dallas either went small with PJ Washington at center or with the veteran Dwight Powell. Neither are sustainable options against great teams.
3. Some Fans Wrote Off Naji Marshall Too Quickly
Naji Marshall had his best game as a Maverick on Sunday night, then blew that performance out of the water for his sixth-career 20 points game: 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds. He's a great role player to have on this team, especially when you include his defensive ability.
