Myles Turner, Pacers Outlast Mavericks in High-Scoring Affair, 134-127
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the fast-paced Indiana Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pacers had struggled to start the season, entering the game at just 2-4, but their pace gave the Mavericks issues last year, sweeping the season series.
Both teams entered with key injuries, as Indiana was missing Aaron Nesmith, and then Dereck Lively II was a late scratch for the Mavericks with a shoulder injury.
The Mavericks got off to a horrible start with no made baskets through the first three-plus minutes of the game. Indiana roared out to a 15-2 lead as they knocked in their first three shots from behind the arc. Dallas finally made their first basket on a stepback three by Doncic coming out of a timeout. They woke up a little bit after that, getting the lead down to six with four minutes left in the quarter.
Naji Marshall finally hit his first three of the season with a few minutes remaining in the quarter, then came down the next time and knocked down a floater through contact to get the lead down to two. Indiana's hot shooting continued to close the quarter, though, as Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, and Ben Sheppard knocked in threes in the final two minutes to hold a 36-29 lead heading into the second quarter.
Luka Doncic and Naji Marshall had 25 of Dallas' 29 points in the opening quarter, so they needed someone else to contribute. They also needed to get the three-point line under control as Indiana was 7/9 from deep.
With Dereck Lively out and Daniel Gafford in early foul trouble, Dallas rolled out their small five lineup with PJ Washington at center and Naji Marshall playing with the other starters. This lineup had a fun mix of shooting, defensive versatility, and playmaking, which kept Dallas within striking distance of the opening minutes of the second. Klay Thompson finally hit his first shot of the game on a post-fade, which forced an Indiana timeout.
Klay knocked in a transition corner three to get the lead down to one, then Dinwiddie knocked in one from the other corner following a Pacers basket to tie the game finally. A Kyrie Irving three with three minutes gave Dallas the lead. But Indiana retook the lead and led 63-59 at halftime.
Indiana opened the lead back up to nine in the early portion of the third quarter as the Pacers' offense stayed hot, but an 8-0 run for the Mavs right back down to one. Back-to-back threes by Myles Turner, who was giving fits to the Mavs with his spacing, gave them a little bit of a cushion again, though.
Dallas was able to stay with them despite Turner's offensive explosion, which required some shot-making from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Indiana would go up by eight or so, then the Mavs would fight right back. A Kyrie Irving step-through left-handed finish, followed by a Spencer Dinwiddie three, gave them the lead again with a few seconds left in the third, 95-94. The Pacers would make a basket to take a 96-95 lead into the fourth, but this offensive shootout showed no signs of slowing down.
The Mavericks kept going small to combat Indiana's spacing, which left them vulnerable on the inside at times. The Pacers started the fourth with two straight Siakam possessions, scoring on one of them, but the Mavs and Pacers flip-flopped the lead a few times in the first few minutes of the final frame.
Jason Kidd called timeout after a frantic first four minutes in the quarter, leaving Indiana with a 110-106 lead. The defense that had been so strong for the Mavs was lacking without the versatility of Dereck Lively.
After the timeout, Klay Thompson hit a three, fading to his right, to get the lead back to one. Then, following some traded baskets, Dinwiddie would tie the game with a push shot in the lane. Indiana missed some chances to convert on and-ones that could've given them a bigger advantage, but instead, it allowed Dallas to stay in it.
A Mathurin finish in transition pushed the Indiana lead to six with four minutes remaining, and then Siakam made it eight on the next possession.
Kyrie Irving got it down to six after the final planned media timeout at the three-minute mark, but Mathurin hit a contested three over Doncic to push it back to nine. Buckets by Doncic and Washington quickly got the lead down to five with 1:03 remaining. They'd still need an improbable finish to come away with a win in this one.
Tyrese Haliburton hit a free-throw line jumper to push the lead to seven, and Luka Doncic missed a fadeaway, and that would be all she wrote. Indiana would go on to win 134-127.
Luka Doncic would finish with 34 points and 15 assists but wasn't very efficient, shooting just 9/24 from the field. Naji Marshall easily had his best game as a Maverick, contributing 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds for just his sixth-career 20-point game. Kyrie Irving also had a high-scoring affair with 27 points. Klay Thompson added 16 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 14, as well. Just an overall high-scoring game.
Myles Turner was the difference-maker, though. His 30 points and 11 rebounds were giving the Mavericks fits all night. Tyrese Haliburton had arguably his best game of the season with 25 points and 12 assists, and Pascal Siakam was right with him, finishing with 23 points.
Dallas' defense just wasn't good enough Monday night. The Pacers have been a tough team for them for the last few seasons, and that was no exception tonight as the Pacers shot 54/95 from the field and 13/32 from three.
Dallas will still be at home for their next game on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.
